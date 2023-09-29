Accused pedophile flees rendezvous when Lehi police show up instead

LEHI, Utah Sept. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspected pedophile fled Lehi police briefly when they showed up for a planned sexual rendezvous instead of an underage victim.

“Officers were conducting an investigation into an adult male who had arranged to meet with a person whom he believed to be an underage juvenile,” the Lehi City Police Department said in a Wednesday night press release on social media.

“Detectives attempted a traffic stop on the male who refused to stop and fled the area in his vehicle.”

Officers were able to pick up the trail again shortly, locating the suspect stuck in traffic at 1200 E. State St.

“They were able to deploy spike strips, immobilizing the vehicle and preventing the driver from fleeing again and further endangering other motorists.”

At this point, a high-risk felony stop was conducted and the male was taken into custody without further incident, police said. A felony stop typically means multiple officers effecting the arrest Wednesday with guns drawn.

The suspect, whose name was not released, has been arrested for investigation of attempted rape of a child and enticement of a minor, both second-degree felonies, and evading police, a third-degree felony.