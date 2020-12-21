ACLU of Utah staff attorney arrested after allegedly firing gun at car with children inside

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City man who allegedly fired at a car with his children inside Friday evening had been announced as the new ACLU of Utah staff attorney the day before.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Aaron Kinikini, 45, is facing charges of:

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Three counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, a third-degree felony

Criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor

Unlawful detention, a class B misdemeanor

Discharge of firearms, a class B misdemeanor

Kinikini was arrested Friday just after 9:45 p.m. after the victim arrived at his residence to pick up her and the suspect’s three children.

“Victim and three kids were in the vehicle, the A/P (accused person) stood behind the vehicle preventing the victim from leaving,” the statement said.

The suspect told officials the vehicle drove at him at a high rate of speed.

“A/P produced a handgun and fired at and hit the driver side front and rear tires,” the statement said.

No one was injured.

Kinikini was transported to Salt Lake County Jail, where he is being held without bail.

Just one day before, on Thursday, the ACLU issued a press release which said: “The ACLU of Utah is pleased to announce the hiring of Aaron Kinikini as the affiliate’s new staff attorney.”

Kinikini most recently served as the legal director at the Utah Disability Law Center and is an active member of the Utah Bar, the news release said.