Active search underway for missing young girl in Iron County

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Feb. 22, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are actively searching for a young girl missing since around noon Thursday.

The search reportedly includes officers canvasing door-to- door, drones and ATVs.

Both the Cedar City Police Department and the Iron County Sheriff’s Office posted on social around 4 p.m. asking for help from the public in locating the youngster.

Only a limited description was available, of an 8-10 year-old, wearing a yellow coat or jacket with a backpack with long dark hair. Only a first name was shared: Mackenzie.

Anyone with information is asked to call 435-586-2955. or 435-586-9445.

Cedar City police said she was last seen in the area of Fiddlers Canyon Road near the CV hill around 12:30-12:45 p.m. “More follow up will be attempted to identify the welfare of the individual.”

Commenters on the Cedar City police post on Facebook said shortly after 4 p.m. they had been contacted at their homes by police looking for the girl who said ATVs and drones were also involved in the search.