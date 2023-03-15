Active tuberculosis case identified in student at Cache County high school

HYRUM, Utah, March 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Health officials are testing potentially affected students and faculty at Mountain Crest High School after a student was identified as having active tuberculosis at the Cache County school.

The Bear River Health Department began contacting and testing those who had close contact with the student on Monday and Tuesday. Health officials will be working with individuals based on their exposure to determine if follow-up testing in eight to 10 weeks is needed.

Health officials say it’s likely that only a small group of people who had close and prolonged contact with the student are at risk.

“TB is spread through close and prolonged contact with an individual with infectious, active TB disease,” said Dr. Prafulla Garg, Bear River Health Department medical director. “TB is spread through the air from one person to another, but it is not spread by shaking someone’s hand, sharing food or drink, touching bed linens or toilet seats, sharing toothbrushes, or kissing.”

TB is a disease caused by a bacteria that usually attacks the lungs but can also attack other parts of the body, health officials said.

Active TB develops in exposed individuals just 5% to 10% of the time, but “testing of exposed individuals is highly recommended in order to prevent the spread of the disease,” Garg said.

“TB is a serious disease, and proactive testing is necessary to help prevent further spread and avoid severe complications,” she said.

Mountain Crest and Cache County School District are working with health officials to determine which students or staff had close or prolonged contact with the student. Complimentary testing is being made available to anyone identified as being at risk for exposure.

Students and staff with weakened immune systems also are encouraged to be tested. Others who would like to be tested should contact their health care provider or visit the Bear River Health Department, 635 S. 100 East, Logan.

Signs and symptoms of active TB include prolonged cough, fever, chills, night sweats, weight loss, loss of appetite or chest pain, according to the news release.

For more information, visit brhd.org.