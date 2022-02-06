Activist Darlene McDonald to campaign for Rep. Burgess Owens’ Congressional seat

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Activist Darlene McDonald has announced that she will launch a campaign to challenge Utah U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens (R-District 4) this November.

“I’m running for Congress because I’m tired of seeing endless distractions while our country faces serious and very real problems that are being ignored,” McDonald said in a prepared statement.

“Issues like the supply chain, crumbling infrastructure, and national debt must urgently be addressed. As a mom and grandma, I want to ensure our future generations have a path to education, employment, and home ownership.”

McDonald has worked in the technology industry for nearly 40 years, and is a writer and published author, her statement says. She recently founded a non-profit, 1Utah Project to encourage civic engagement within the BIPOC communities and disaffected voters of Utah as well as to push back against disinformation.

She has spoken out against racial discrimination in Utah’s public schools, her statement says.

“We can’t afford to simply cross our fingers and hope everything works out,” the statement says. “We need members of Congress who, instead of focusing on distractions, do real work, on real issues that affect real Americans from every walk of life.”

McDonald’s profile on the Utah Democratic Party page has additional details.