Adam Robertson resigns district 63 House of Representatives seat to focus on his company

PROVO, Utah, Dec. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The month after his re-election to the Utah House of Representatives, district 63 Rep. Adam Robertson has resigned his seat.

Robertson, who ran unopposed, said his resignation is effective Jan. 1, 2023.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce my resignation,” his news release says, in part. “I am passionate about defending and protecting liberty, both here and in Utah and in the broader world.

“After careful consideration with the Board of my company, I have come to the conclusion that I need to dedicate my full attention to my company, Fortem Technologies. In light of all that is happening in the world now, I find a unique opportunity to deliver on the emerging airspace security needs of our country and the needs of our freedom loving allies.

“Cutting edge innovation in drone technology is key to our Nation’s defense.”

Robertson said he will support Kimberly Nelson as his House successor, calling her a person with a “similar foundation of principles to take my place.”

He is grateful to have represented the people of Provo for the past five years, he said, and plans to support Nelson or “whoever the delegates choose to replace me.”

Robertson said “I will miss my association with my fellow legislators,” and the issues “that spark lively debate.”