Additional agencies join search for possible drowning victim in Utah County’s Spring Lake

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, June 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The search continues late Friday night for a 19-year-old man who failed to resurface after going under the water at Spring Lake earlier in the evening.

Utah State Parks has joined the search effort, bringing in their Underwater Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV), said Utah County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Spencer Cannon shortly after 10 p.m.

The Utah Department of Public Safety Dive Team also responded with sonar equipment, Cannon tweeted.

UCSO Search and Rescue crews, with assistance from Payson Fire Department personnel, began the search after being notified at about 6:44 p.m. that a group of teens was swimming at Spring Lake when the 19-year-old “went under and they didn’t see him resurface,” Cannon told Gephardt Daily

Cannon said the water is fairly shallow in many parts of the lake, but there are some deep areas that can present a danger, especially to people who aren’t wearing life jackets.

UCSO tweeted that a bystander tried to help the man to the shore when he went under.

Spring Lake is an unincorporated community and popular recreation spot between Payson and Santaquin.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes known.