Aftershocks magnitude 3.3, 2.0, 3.0 rock Salt Lake Valley Thursday morning

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, March 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — It’s been a rock and roll morning for residents across Salt Lake County after a series of aftershocks shook the Valley with mildly alarming frequency Thursday.

The first tremor, a 3.3 magnitude quake, hit at 10:12:43 a.m. MDT. It was centered about 3.4 miles west of Salt Lake City at a surface depth of 2.3 miles.

The second aftershock came four minutes later at 10:16:39 a.m. and measured 2.0 in magnitude at a depth of 3.4 miles, four miles west of Salt Lake City.

A third temblor, measuring magnitude 3.0, hit five-and-a-half minutes later at 10:21:56 a.m., 3.7 miles west of Salt Lake City. It was also at a depth of 2.3 miles

Thousands of people across the Salt Lake Valley reported feeling the tremors which shook homes and rattled windows.

There were no reports of damage of injuries.