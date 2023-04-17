Agencies respond to Davis County rollover

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, April 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Farmington and Kaysville police responded to the scene after a recent rollover accident involving one vehicle.

Kaysville “officers assisted Farmington Police with a rollover accident on top of the State Street overpass,” said a statement issued by the Kaysville Police Department as part of a weekly report.

“One individual was partially ejected from the vehicle and pinned underneath it. They were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

