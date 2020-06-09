Air and ground crews head to ‘Apple Fire’ in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, June 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Air and ground resources are responding to a new wildfire, this one west of Apple Valley in Washington County.

Named the “Apple Fire,” it was estimated at 80 acres at about 9:45 p.m., up from 50 acres roughly an hour earlier, according to Utah Fire Info tweets Monday night.

One structure has been confirmed as damaged, and five other are reported as being threatened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

