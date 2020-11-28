Air, ground searches resume for teen hiker missing overnight in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Air and ground crews resumed a search Saturday morning for a 15-year-old boy who went missing during a group hike on Red Mountain Trail, northwest of St. George.

“On Friday, Nov. 27th at approximately 3 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was notified about a missing hiker on the Red Mountain Trail,” a statement from the sheriff’s office says. “Initial reports indicated 15-year-old Britton Kelsey had become separated from his party while hiking the overlook trail.

“The group was originally split into two hiking groups. It was reported that Kelsey had fallen behind the first group and was believed to have met up with the second group. Family and other members notified the Sheriff’s Office when their search efforts were unsuccessful.”

Sheriff’s deputies and search and rescue crews join in the search.

“As daylight began to fade, there were additional concerns due to overnight temperatures,” the WCSO statement says. “As temperatures were forecasted to be below freezing, additional resources were requested. Air support was received from both IHC’s Life Flight Helicopter and the Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter. The area was searched using night vision and FLIR. Shortly after midnight, search efforts were temporarily suspended.”

The search resumed at 7 a.m. Saturday. Volunteers and family friends have also begun a search effort.

“The Sheriff’s Office is asking that any volunteers assisting the family wear bright colored clothing in an effort to be clearly identified and not complicate the aerial search efforts.”

Kelsey was last seen wearing a royal blue colored hooded sweatshirt and gray colored athletic shorts, the statement says. Gephardt Daily will have updated information as it is released.