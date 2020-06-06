Air support, ground crews sent to 500-acre wildfire fire in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, June 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A new wildfire has been reported Saturday in Box Elder County, and high winds have spread the flames to an estimated 500 acres.

“Utah Resources are responding to the #PromontoryFire located near Promontory Point,” a 4:01 p.m. tweet from Utah Fire Info says.

“Estimated at 500 acres. The Doppler radar is threatened.

“Air support has been ordered in addition to ground resources.

“Cause unknown.”

Gephardt Daily will have additional information on the fire as it becomes available.