Airman dies from medical issue during Utah Air National Guard deployment in Guam

DRAPER, Utah, Dec. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An airman assigned to the Utah Air National Guard’s 151st Air Refueling Wing died from medical complications this week during a routine deployment to Guam.

Tech. Sgt. Burton Patrick Juengel, of Roy, experienced an unexpected medical emergency Friday, Nov. 25, and was taken to the emergency room at the Guam Regional Medical Center, where doctors worked to diagnose and resolve his condition, according to a news release from the Utah Air National Guard.

Juengel’s condition worsened during treatment and he died Tuesday, Nov. 29, “despite the heroic efforts of the hospital staff,” the release states.

“We are devastated by the tragic loss of an outstanding Airman and express our heartfelt condolences to his wife, children, and family,” said Brig. Gen. Daniel Boyack, commander of the Utah Air National Guard.

“This is a tremendous tragedy for all of us deployed on this mission,” said Lt. Col. Philip

Schembri, unit commander for the deployment. “Tech Sgt. Juengel was an outstanding Airman and performed his job with enthusiasm and a positivity that motivated those around him.”

Juengel is survived by his wife, their daughter and their unborn child. Juengel’s wife and parents were able to visit with him in the hospital prior to his death, the release states.

Juengel’s wife also is a member of the Utah Air National Guard and is being supported by her unit and command, according to the news release.

Graveside services for Juengel will be held in Utah, the release states.