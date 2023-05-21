Alert bystanders, Price police save distressed Chihuahua from canal

PRICE, Utah, May 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Chica the Chihuahua survived a harrowing adventure Friday thanks to alert bystanders and fast-acting police officers.

Two people were on a walk about 11:30 a.m. Friday when they noticed a small dog stuck in an active canal near 400 North and 100 East, the Price City Police Department stated on its Facebook page.

“The high water was flowing and she was trapped in the water, in distress, and hanging onto the edge of the bank with her front paws,” the post states.

There was a fence topped with barbed wire between the dog and bystanders, so they called police.

“Cpt. Ratcliffe and Officer Tapia arrived quickly and were able to safely retrieve the dog,” the post states. “Having already suffered through a traumatic experience, and not knowing how long she had been hanging on, we elected to clean her up, give her a brushing, and let her hang out with us at the PD until we found the owner.”

The owner had been looking for Chica for several hours and was “extremely grateful” to all who assisted. The owner also told police Chica is “quite old and suffering from heart failure.”

“Thank you so much for our citizens that pay attention and call when help is needed,” the post states.

Police also praised Chica for “her strength and will to survive.”

“The determination and persistence she had to get back home is admirable and a lesson we can all learn from,” the post concludes.