Alert: Utah residents should beware of scammers posing as ICAC officers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Attorney General’s Office is urging the public to be aware of a telephone scam in which a person is posing as a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Several people have reported receiving these calls from someone pretending to be an ICAC officer, says a Friday news release from the AG’s Office.

“At this point, we’re not sure of the origin of the calls, and the best way to warn the community is to have people protect themselves,” said Commander Alan White in the news release. “To learn there is a person or group impersonating our organization is disturbing. People need to know that our operations are heavily researched and largely undercover. We very selectively do community outreach.”

Anyone who receives one of these calls should call the ICAC Tip line at 801-281-1211 and report these encounters immediately.