All branches of Washington County Library System close amid COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, March 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — All eight branches of the Washington County Library System are closed as of Thursday in response to COVID-19 pandemic.

“We all should work together to minimize the virus’ impacts and keep the citizens in Washington County safe,” said a press release from the county. “No library fines will accrue during this temporary closure.”

Other than the senior citizen centers, all other county offices are open and will continue to provide services to Washington County residents and property owners, the press release said.

“We strongly encourage the use of on-line resources and communicating with county staff via email and telephone rather than in-person whenever possible,” the news release said. “We are constantly monitoring the situation with Southwest Utah Public Health Officer Dr. David Blodgett, and will continue to make adjustments as necessary.”

Residents are encouraged to regularly check the Southwest Utah Public Health Department’s new coronavirus website here and to read the reports regularly released by its health department.

Public health recommendations currently include the following measures:

No gatherings over 10 people.

Stay home and away from people if you are over 60 or have an underlying health condition.

Work and school should be from home whenever possible.

Avoid non-essential travel.

Restaurants should offer drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options only.

Everyone should practice social distancing: keeping a 6-foot space between people.

If someone tests positive for COVID-19, all members of the household should self-isolate for 14 days.

If you have traveled (international or domestic) recently you should practice social distancing for 14 days.

If you experience symptoms (including fever, cough, and shortness of breath) contact your healthcare provider to ask about testing for COVID-19.

Salt Lake County senior centers, recreation centers, libraries, arts and other cultural facilities, including Clark Planetarium and Discovery Gateway closed earlier this month.