All clients at Men’s Resource Center in South Salt Lake will be tested for COVID-19

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, April 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — All clients at the South Salt Lake Men’s Resource Center are being tested for COVID-19, Salt Lake County officials said Wednesday.

The testing at the Men’s Resource Center, which began Monday, is a follow-up to two positive COVID-19 tests last week for men who had stayed at that location, said a news release from Salt Lake County.

Additionally, on Tuesday, teams at the Midvale Family Resource Center started conducting thorough screenings of all family members and testing as needed.

As results come back from this testing, individuals who tested positive will be taken to a Salt Lake County facility to recover in isolation.

“The Road Home will continue to work in partnership with the county and conduct daily screening to ensure that anyone showing symptoms in the days ahead are identified and will be connected to testing in a timely manner,” the news release said.

Planning is continuing regarding expanded screening and testing at the other Homeless Resource Centers.

Partners include the Resource Center operator, The Road Home, along with medical team support from the State of Utah, Salt Lake County Health Department and Medical Reserve Corps, Fourth Street Clinic, the University of Utah Wellness Bus, and Intermountain Healthcare.