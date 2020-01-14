All lanes of northbound Interstate 15 in Draper blocked after trailer overturns

DRAPER, Utah, Jan. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — All lanes of northbound Interstate 15 at 13800 South in Draper are blocked after a camping trailer overturned Monday afternoon.

No injuries have been reported, said a tweet from Utah Highway Patrol at 5 p.m.

“Plan for delays in the area,” the tweet said. “Traffic is getting around it by utilizing the Bangerter offramp. Cleanup may take some time.”

It’s not clear at this early stage why the camping trailer overturned.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.