All lanes of SR-36 blocked by semi rollover in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, July 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — All lanes of State Route 36 near mile post 24 in Tooele County are blocked after a semi rolled Friday morning.

“Blocking lanes in both directions,” said a tweet from Utah Highway Patrol at 11 a.m. “Crews are on scene. Use caution.”

Officials did not say if the semi driver was injured as a result of the crash.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.

