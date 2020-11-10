All Salt Lake City library branches to pause in-person services starting Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — All Salt Lake City library branches will pause in-person services beginning Wednesday.

“As a precautionary measure to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, all city library locations will pause in-person Express Services and close its buildings to the public for at least two weeks,” said a news release Monday. “Holds To-Go and Print Services will still be available, along with website chat and phone services.”

The last day the buildings will be open to the public will be Tuesday, Nov. 10, from noon to 6 p.m.

The City Library will begin to consider reopening for Express Services when Utah achieves two weeks of rolling seven-day average positivity testing below 15%, the news release said.

Salt Lake County residents can apply for library cards online. Due dates for checked-out materials will not change. Items may be returned to any city library location at the outdoor book drops; no late fees will be charged.

