All Salt Lake City library locations to reopen for express services Monday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — All Salt Lake City library locations will move to the yellow stage of their reopening plans Monday, officials said.

The yellow stage means they will reopen for express services, including 30-minute computer sessions, access to fax and copy machines, holds pickup, and reference assistance, said a news release from the Salt Lake City Public Library System.

“To help ensure the health and safety of everyone — and do our part to help keep the economy open — we will be following social distancing recommendations and cleaning protocols,” the news release said. “Masks or face coverings will be required to enter the buildings, and we ask that you not use the library if you are experiencing any symptoms associated with COVID-19.”

The library system is taking the following precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Masks are required and must be worn properly at all times.

Social distancing is enforced.

Computer sessions are limited to 30 minutes.

Lounge seating has been removed.

Browsing sections, the areas with the bookshelves, are closed.

Restroom use is limited to one person at a time.

A limited number of patrons are allowed in the building at any given time.

Returned materials are being quarantined for three days, prior to being checked back in and added back into the collections.

