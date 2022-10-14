Alleged admitted serial groper arrested at UVU in Orem

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police arrested a 23-year-old man after he allegedly groped a woman multiple times on the Utah Valley University campus, then admitted to many other similar incidents the last two years.

A woman had contacted police to say she had been fondled repeatedly by the suspect after he sat down next to her on the piano bench when she was playing a piano alone in a classroom of the LDS Institute building on campus. David Duran Nava, 23, of Provo, spoke with her a while, then asked for a hug, according to arresting documents.

She said yes but during the hug, the man touched the woman’s backside both over and under her clothing, tried to pull up her shirt up and kissed her about the face and neck, writes the arresting officer in a probable cause affidavit Wednesday in 3rd District Court.

“The female pushed David away and she got up and attempted to leave. David stopped the female and hugged her a second time, during this hug he pressed his face into the woman’s breast, over her clothing. David did not have permission to touch the woman’s body.”

The next day the officer contacted Nava where he worked in Provo, and asked him if he been in the UVU Institute building the day before, which he denied ever having visited. “When I showed David a photo of him taken from an Institute building security camera, he admitted that he had lied to me.”

Taken to the UVU police office for questioning, after Miranda warnings Nava first described an incident in the Institute building that same day that hadn’t been reported where he touched a woman’s buttocks after first asking her for money, according to the affidavit.

He also admitted to the incident with the woman at the piano. “David also admitted that he has touched other women inappropriately over the last two years, mostly during church activities in the Sandy, Utah, and Draper, Utah areas.”

Nava was booked into the Utah County Jail on charges of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.