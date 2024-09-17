Alleged DUI crash injures SLCPD officer, woman at scene; damages 3 patrol cars

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 17, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City police officer is back to full duty after being injured when a suspected impaired driver caused a chain reaction crash that damaged three police cars.

Officers were investigating an unrelated crash at 1:06 a.m. Tuesday near 1300 South 700 East when a man traveling north on 700 East crashed into the back of an SLCPD patrol car that had emergency lights activated, the SLCPD statement says.

The impact caused a chain reaction that resulted in three of the four SLCPD patrol cars on scene being damaged.

The collision also resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to both the initial investigating officer and the driver from the initial investigation, a 47-year-old woman. Both were inside a police car that was struck.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Both were treated, and have been released, the police statement says.

Photo by Salt Lake City Police Department

The man who police say caused the crash, identified as Alonzo Zean Ganga, 25, was given medical attention at the scene, the SLCPD statement says.

Due to police involvement in the case, the crash is being investigated by the Utah Highway Patrol.

“This incident is a clear reminder of the dangers our police officers face every day. We’re fortunate this wasn’t worse,” said Police Chief Make Brown, adding that he urges people never to drive under the influence.

Ganga was arrested for investigation of:

Two counts of negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury, a Class A misdemeanor

Driving under the influence, a Class B misdemeanor

Failure to reduce speed/make space for a stationary emergency vehicle, an infraction

Charges will be determined by the County Attorney’s Office.

Ganga was released on conditions including he return for all court appointments.

SLCPD officers gave the driver from the initial investigation, a 47-year-old woman, a ticket for driving under the influence.