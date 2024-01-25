Alleged DUI driver arrested after death of motorcyclist in Murray

MURRAY, Utah, Jan. 24, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A 48-year-old woman has been charged in the death of a motorcyclist who was struck Tuesday night by a passenger car.

Driver Catherine Thulin was arrested for investigation of:

Negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, a second-degree felony

Driving under the influence, prior auto homicide, a third-degree felony

Alcohol restricted driver, a third-degree felony

The accident happened at about 6:42 p.m at the intersection of 5900 S. State, in Murray. The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses identified the car, which has a South Carolina plate. It was parked in the 7/Eleven parking lot.

“I was able to see significant damage to the front end of the vehicle including damage to the bumper and hood,” says Thulin’s affidavit, filed by an officer of the Murray City Police Department. “The driver’s side airbag in the vehicle had also been deployed.

Prior to transporting the driver of the vehicle to Murray City Police Station, the driver identified herself as Catherine Thulin. Catherine said that she was on the south side of the intersection of 5900 S. State St. preparing to turn left to go West on 5900 South so that she could pick her son up from TRAX.

“Catherine said that at the time she began turning left to go west on 5900 South, there was an accident.”

Thulin “admitted to drinking that day, stating she had a couple of beers out of a 15 pack. Field sobriety tests were administered. Catherine displayed several signs and clue consistent with impairment. A breath sample was obtained… a result of 0.206 was obtained from Catherine on 2.71 liters of air at 20:58.”

That result is more than four times Utah’s legal limit for intoxication.

“Catherine was informed of the result. A blood sample was obtained and a result is pending.”

The name of the victim, a man in his 30s, has not yet been released. Gephardt Daily will have additional information as it becomes available.