Alleged DUI driver hides in brush after rollover crash in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An alleged DUI driver hid in some sage brush after he reportedly rolled his car then stole money from a witness in Summit County late Monday afternoon.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Silver Summit said Chad Douglas Bendixsen, 39, is facing charges of:

Driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs; 3rd subsequent offence, a third-degree felony

Failure to remain at the scene of an accident, a class A misdemeanor

Alcohol restricted driver, a class B misdemeanor

Theft, a class B misdemeanor

Carrying a dangerous weapon under the influence of alcohol/drugs, a class B misdemeanor

Ignition interlock violation, a class C misdemeanor

Drive on a suspended or revoked license, a class C misdemeanor

Failure to operate within a single lane, an infraction

The arresting officer was dispatched to assist on a rollover crash near mile marker 193 on Interstate 80 westbound.

“While en route, dispatch stated a witness to the crash stated the driver had fled the scene on foot to the northwest,” the arresting officer wrote. “The witnesses stated the driver had some blood but we were not given any specifics as to the injuries. The area is very rural and filled with sage brush. A helicopter was called to assist in locating the individual.”

The person that fled the scene was described as a male wearing camouflage clothing, the statement said.

“The individual was ultimately located laying down in the sage brush several hundred yards away from the interstate,” the arresting officer wrote. “He was taken into custody. The male was wearing camouflage clothing and matched the description we were given. The witness also reported that the male that fled the scene had stolen money from the center console of the witness’s vehicle prior to running. The witness stated it was around $200. No money was found on the subject.”

The man stated he was in the crash but he had not been driving, the statement said. He stated a different male had got into his vehicle in Evanston and held a gun to him. When asked for specific descriptions of the other man, it took him some time to describe what he was wearing or what he looked like. Several witnesses on scene informed the trooper at the crash scene that only one occupant was in the crashed vehicle when it crashed.

“I could smell the odor of alcohol coming from the subject’s breath as we spoke in the open air environment,” the statement said. “The subject was assessed by EMS and ultimately signed a release. The subject refused to perform any field sobriety tests. He also stated he was not driving the vehicle. I again noted I could smell the strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath.”

The arresting officer requested the suspect take a blood test. He again refused and requested officers get a warrant. A records check on his driver license also showed the license was revoked for an alcohol offense.

The trooper with the vehicle searched for a required ignition interlock device in the vehicle and stated there was not one installed, the statement said. Multiple firearms were located inside the passenger compartment of the vehicle, as well as the trailer it was towing.

A criminal history showed Bendixsen has several previous DUI convictions within the last 10 years.

The suspect was transported to the Summit County Jail, where he was later released with conditions.