Alleged gang member indicted for Christmas Day stabbing, attempted murder

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 26, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — An alleged member or associate of the Florencia 13, a criminal organization, appeared in court today after he allegedly attempted to murder another person in the District of Utah on Christmas.

Javier Pedregon-Magana, aka “Big Payaso” and “Paya,” 24, of West Jordan, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Salt Lake City on Feb. 12 of this year, says a statement issued Wednesday by the United States Attorney’s Office, District of Utah.

According to court documents, on Dec. 25, 2024, “Pedregon-Magana allegedly engaged in a pre-meditated attack on an unwitting and defenseless victim, stabbing him approximately seven times. Pedregon-Magana then drove the victim’s car and attempted to run the victim down as he fled on foot. As a result of the multiple stab wounds, the victim required immediate life-saving medical attention to prevent exsanguination.”

Pedregon-Magana is believed to be a member of a criminal street gang, the statement says, adding that “the stabbing was motivated, in large part, by defendant’s desire to restore his good standing” with the criminal street gang.

Pedregon-Magana is charged with violent crime in aid of racketeering – assault resulting in serious bodily injury, violent crime in racketeering – assault with a dangerous weapon, and violent crime in aid of racketeering – attempted murder, the statement says, adding that his first court appearance was at 2 p.m. today “before a U.S. Magistrate Judge at the Orrin G. Hatch United States District Courthouse in downtown Salt Lake City.

Acting United States Attorney Felice John Viti for the District of Utah made the announcement. The case is being investigated jointly by the Sandy City Police Department, the State Bureau of Investigation, and the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office Metro Gang Unit.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah is prosecuting the case. An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.