Allyson Gamble, Utah State Capitol director, passes away

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Allyson Gamble, executive director of the Utah State Capitol, has died, a tweet from Gov.-elect Spencer Cox announced.

“Last night we lost one of Utah’s best,” his tweet says. “Our dear Allyson Gamble passed from a stroke.

“As Exec Dir of the Utah State Capitol, she will forever be part of this magnificent building. She was brave and fierce and kind. Our hearts are broken and we will miss her.”

Gamble had faced a series of health challenges during the last several years, undergoing two heart transplants, the first in 2007 and the second in 2011. In August 2020 she announced on social media that she was seeking a kidney donor.

