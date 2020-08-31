Alpine School District reports 67 cases of COVID-19

ALPINE, Utah, Aug. 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials said Monday there are 67 “active positive COVID-19 cases” in the Alpine School District.

A news release from the district said that as of Sunday, the positive COVID-19 cases are spread throughout 91 schools and six general office facilities. Alpine serves communities in 14 cities, the news release said.

“Of the 67 active positive cases, 41 of them are students and 26 are employees,” the news release said. “Of our total 81,493 students, 76,000 are attending our schools face-to-face daily along with more than 8,400 employees.”

Last week, the district reported total positive cases of students only. This week, the district is including employees in its overall reporting.

“When we are informed of areas seeing clusters of caseloads, we meet to discuss the identified area and determine what actions need to be taken, and to whom communications should be generated,” the news release said. “In today’s conversation, one city has been identified as a high impact area; Pleasant Grove. We are coordinating efforts between Pleasant Grove City, the Utah County Health Department, and Pleasant Grove High School.”

Pleasant Grove High School will be moving its instructional model to a modified schedule beginning Thursday, Sept. 3. All Utah High School Activities Association events will take place as currently scheduled. PGHS will continue to reinforce and mandate the wearing of face masks, social distancing and limiting spectator attendance, the news release said.

“Although part of Alpine’s ‘Return to Learn’ plans are to track and tabulate numbers at individual schools, we cannot control what happens outside the school day, in the community, and in homes,” the news release said. “Our united efforts are to help the Pleasant Grove area stop the transmission of COVID-19. It will take all of us working together to social distance whenever possible, wear masks and wash hands frequently.”

UDOH will provide the residents of Pleasant Grove a free COVID-19 mobile testing center set up at the Pleasant Grove City outdoor pool parking lot. The testing will take place:

Wednesday, Sept. 2, from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 3, from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The health department is asking that community members pre-register here, but it is not necessary. No children under 18 are allowed to participate without a parent.