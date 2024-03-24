Alpine Schools officials investigating alleged racist incident at Logan FFA convention

Tim Gurrister
AMERICAN FORK, Utah, March 23, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Alpine School District is investigating a racially tinged incident reportedly occurring during the state Future Farmers of America convention in Logan.
 
A black member of the FFA contingent from Westlake High School of Saratoga Springs, encountered disarray in a hotel room in Logan following a day of activities at the convention.
 
The room was disrupted with furnishings and foodstuffs scattered about.
 
A racial epithet was spelled out on a bed, according to Rich Stowell, who confirmed the allegations as reported by the black student’s parents to the school district after the Aug. 14-15 convention held on the Utah State University campus..
 
“Our policy gives responsibility for investigating to a team that is trained to respond to these types of incidents,” he said.
 
District officials released the following statement:
 

“Alpine School District has opened an investigation about a complaint made by the parents of a Westlake High student that their child was the victim of harassment. Our procedures for looking into and resolving these types of incidents are directed by district policy.

“We understand that situations like this are difficult, and we respect the privacy of all involved.  

“We appreciate that families are engaged in their children’s education, and that they are willing to bring up these sensitive issues. 

“Alpine School District is committed to maintaining a learning environment where students are safe and successful, free of harassment and discrimination.”

Stowell said district policy includes reporting such incidents to a district director of equity. The policy, in part, reads: “Federal statutes both mandate and provide authority to the District to prohibit discrimination, harassment, and retaliation in its programs, activities, or employment practices on the basis of race, color, age, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation or any other classification protected by law.

                                                                         

    

 
 
 

