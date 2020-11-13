Alta High, Cottonwood High schools to transition to online learning

SANDY, MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Both Alta High School in Sandy and Cottonwood High School in Murray will transition to online learning until after Thanksgiving.

“All Alta High, students will engage in online learning until after the Thanksgiving recess in response to rising COVID-19 cases associated with the school as well as a sustained bump in positive rates in the neighborhoods surrounding the campus,” said a news release from Canyons School District.

The pause in on-campus learning was announced on Thursday, Nov. 12. Parents received the notification in emails and text messages. Alta’s faculty and staff, who were informed earlier in the day, will spend Friday, Nov. 13 preparing to begin teaching virtual classes for the next two weeks.

The online instruction for all Alta High students will begin Monday, Nov. 16, the news release said. It is hoped the school will return to on-campus learning on Monday, Nov. 30.

“The decision to return to online learning for all Hawks was made following a meeting with authorities from the Salt Lake County Health Department,” the news release said. “Both the numbers of COVID-19 among students, faculty and staff and the rising rates in the community were major factors in the decision.”

The district’s data dashboard, which can be accessed on the Canyons District website, provides information to the community about COVID-19 cases at each school, as well as the number of students, faculty, and staff who are on quarantine because of possible exposures.

Extracurricular activities for Alta High students have been halted under the executive order by Utah Gov. Gary Herbert.

Granite School District also announced Thursday Cottonwood High School in Murray will transition to online learning until after Thanksgiving.

Students will return to in-person learning on Nov. 30.