Amazon to bring 1,400 new jobs to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Amazon is bringing 1,400 new jobs to Salt Lake City, it was announced in a news release Thursday.

The news release said the new jobs are in addition to more than 8,000 full and part-time employees that already work for Amazon in Utah.

Amazon said it is hiring a total of 75,000 people to work in fulfillment and logistics across the U.S. and Canada.

The starting average wage for employees will be $16 per hour, with sign-on bonuses of up to $1,000.

New employees will also receive an extra $100 if they have already been vaccinated against COVID-19, and new employees will also be able to partake in voluntary on-site vaccination events, the news release said.