AMBER ALERT: 2 children in ‘imminent danger’; abductor called suspect in fatal Riverdale arson fire

RIVERDALE, Utah, March 24, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — An Amber Alert has been issued after two small children were abducted from a residence in Riverdale

Riverdale police say they are also investigating the alleged abductor — 29-year-old Ricardo Rojelo Trujillo — as a suspect in a fatal Riverdale arson fire.

“POSSIBLE HOMICIDE AND ARSON SUSPECT,” the notice says. “HAS MINOR CHILDREN. CHILDREN ARE IN IMMINENT DANGER.”

The two missing children are identified as:

Angie Trujillo, age 2 (28 months). She stands 2 feet and 2 inches tall, and weighs about 35 pounds.

Ricardo Trujillo, age 3 (41 months). He stands 2 feet 5 inches and weighs about 45 pounds.

Both children are described as having black hair and brown eyes, as does the suspect.

Trujillo is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and about 180 pounds, and is said to be driving a white Ford 150 with Utah plate No. 8BSC6.

Riverdale police and officers from multiple agencies responded to a residence on a report of a fire and homicide earlier today, but have yet to share details in the case.

Photo: Gephardt Daily/Nancy Van Valkenburg

Gephardt Daily responded to that scene, and shares photos below.