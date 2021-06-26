Amber Alert canceled: Male, female located after girl’s reported abduction caught on video in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, June 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An Amber Alert issued at 8:24 a.m. Saturday after “a non-family abduction” has been canceled.

Shortly after 9 a.m., South Salt Lake City Police Department officials announced the previously described suspect and victim had been located.

“We have received numerous tips,” the department’s statement says. “Thank you to the media and community for helping us in locating the person of interest and victim in an abduction/kidnapping case. Both individuals involved have been located. Additional details will be available later.”

The initial report

On Saturday morning, South Salt Lake Police released a video and information on the case.

The victim was believed to be a 16-year-old girl, standing about 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds.

A statement released earlier Saturday morning by South Salt Lake Police spokeswoman Danielle Croyle says the video of the incident, which occurred at about 10:28 p.m. Friday, was obtained from a mini-mart at 310 E. 3300 South.

“A white male driver walks toward the store. A female, possibly a juvenile passenger, gets out of the vehicle and runs to another patron of the mini-mart. She appears to be hiding or trying to get away by going underneath a truck,” Croyle said.

“The male driver runs after her, grabs her from underneath the truck and lifts the female over his shoulder as she is kicking and thrashing about, trying to break free. The male puts the female in the vehicle and drives away.”

The suspect was believed to be a white male in his 30s, with long, dark hair worn in a partial ponytail. He was wearing a white tank top, black baggy shorts, white belt and white shoes, Croyle said.

Gephardt Daily will have additional information as it is released by the South Salt Lake Police Department.