Amber Alert cancelled after 7-year-old girl found safe

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
West Jordan Police. File photo: Gephardt Daily/Monico Garza/SLCScanner

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Jan. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An Amber Alert was issued Monday afternoon by the West Jordan Police Department, but then cancelled 43 minutes later after the missing 7-year-old girl was found safe.

The girl had last been seen at 9:30 a.m. Monday. The Amber Alert named a 56-year-old woman, who was not a relative, as the suspected abductor, and stated the child was believed to be in danger.

The Amber Alert cancellation notice, issued at about 2:45 p.m., did not reveal whether a suspect had been taken into custody. Gephardt Daily will have additional details as they are released.

The Utah Amber Alert website can be viewed here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here