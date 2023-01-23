Amber Alert cancelled after 7-year-old girl found safe

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Jan. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An Amber Alert was issued Monday afternoon by the West Jordan Police Department, but then cancelled 43 minutes later after the missing 7-year-old girl was found safe.

The girl had last been seen at 9:30 a.m. Monday. The Amber Alert named a 56-year-old woman, who was not a relative, as the suspected abductor, and stated the child was believed to be in danger.

The Amber Alert cancellation notice, issued at about 2:45 p.m., did not reveal whether a suspect had been taken into custody. Gephardt Daily will have additional details as they are released.

