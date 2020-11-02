Amber Alert: Infant abducted by non-custodial mother in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Nov. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An Amber Alert has been issued Sunday after police say a 1-month-old girl was abducted by her non-custodial mother.

According to a West Valley City Police Department news release, Leticia Vigil, 29, took the infant on Saturday while the custodial family member was at work and the infant was being cared for by a relative who wasn’t aware that Vigil does not have legal custody.

The baby, Vinia Vigil Islas, was removed from Vigil’s custody on Tuesday by Utah Division of Child and Family Services and was placed in the care of the family member.

The custodial family member contacted West Valley City PD and reported a case of custodial interference, and an officer responded to the home but received no response, the news release says.

“Custodial interference is not an emergency and is commonly a case where police provide documentation for parties involved in custodial disputes,” the news release says.

On Sunday, the custodial family member told DCFS that the biological mother had taken the baby, and at 4:30 p.m. DCFS notified WVCPD that this wasn’t a case of custodial interference and the biological mother has no rights to the child. This raised the taking of the child to the status of an abduction.

Investigators have been speaking with family members to gather information about Vigil and they have determined that the case meets the criteria for an Amber Alert.

Anyone who has any information as to the whereabouts of Leticia Vigil and/or the infant, or who sees either of them, is urged to call 911 or WVCPD at 801-840-4000.