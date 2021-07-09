Amber Alert issued for 2 children abducted by father who threatened self-harm, police say

ANETH, Utah, July 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Navajo Police Department, under the direction of the Navajo Division of Public Safety, is asking for the public’s help in locating two children who allegedly have been abducted from Aneth, Utah, by their father, Brandon Begay, 35.

At approximately 4:21 p.m., the children were reported missing by their mother, the Amber Alert says. “The children were taken from their home 15 miles north of Aneth store in Aneth, Utah.”

“The children were last seen leaving their residence with the suspect, Brandon Begay, who is the father of the missing children, who was reported to have made threats of self-harm,” the alert says. “The children are believed to be in danger if not located.”

It isn’t known in which direction Brandon Begay may have gone; however, it’s possible he is traveling toward Cortez, Colorado, Moab, Utah, Telluride, Colorado, or the Delores, Colorado, mountain area.

The missing children are:

Bailey Begay, a 16-month-old girl. Bailey is 2 feet tall and weighs 25 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. Bailey was last seen wearing a spaghetti-strap shirt and blue jeans.

Braidin Begay, a 3-month-old boy. Braidin is 1 foot tall and weighs 11 to 12 pounds. He has brown eyes and short black hair. There is no description of his clothing.

Brandon Begay, the suspect, was driving a brown over white 2005 Ford F250 extended cab truck with a temporary Arizona license plate

If you have any information, please call the Navajo Police Department Shiprock District at 505-368-1350 or 505-368-1351 or call 911. The children have been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).