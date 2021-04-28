Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old boy abducted in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department has issued an Amber Alert after the reported abduction of a 6-year-old boy taken in Salt Lake City Tuesday night.

The suspect has been identified as Julian Uibarri. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 170 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes, and pierced ears.

The victim has been identified as Tru Nakhawit. He is six years old and was wearing khaki pants and possibly a black shirt. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He is 3 feet 10 inches tall.

No photos of the suspect or victim were immediately released.

The abduction happened at 1259 West 340 South.

The suspect was reportedly driving a gold Toyota.

If you have any information please call police at 801-799-3000 or simply dial 911.