Update: Amber Alert for 6-year-old girl missing from Summit County cancelled

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An Amber Alert issued for a 6-year-old girl missing from Summit County has been cancelled and three people are in custody, officials said Tuesday afternoon.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said in previous a news release it issued an Amber Alert for Chanzi Delgado. An update Tuesday afternoon said Chanzi has been found in Taylorsville and more information would follow.

Chanzi was allegedly intentionally taken from her mother by the child’s estranged father, Mark Anthony Delgado, after he requested to get back together to work out their relationship, the news release said. The child’s father went to South Dakota four days ago and brought the child and mother to a friend’s residence in Summit County to reconcile their relationship, officials said.

“Mr. Delgado left the Summit County residence with the child to ‘run errands’ in a borrowed vehicle at 8 a.m. Tuesday — Delgado and the child never returned,” the news release said. “The child’s mother received a Facebook message from Mr. Delgado where he stated he was taking the child to Los Angeles out of retribution for making him suffer not seeing their child for the past four years.”

Deputies were provided a court order from the Indian Child Welfare Division out of South Dakota which states the child’s grandmother was awarded temporary custody of Chanzi in August 2019. Mark Anthony Delgado does not have legal custody of the child.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said it had reason to believe the child was abducted by her father and was in imminent danger, hence the Amber Alert being issued.

At 4:30 p.m., Utah Department of Public Safety said the Amber Alert had been cancelled.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.