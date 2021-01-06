Amber Alert issued for abducted 2-week-old baby boy

UTAH, Jan. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-week-old boy abducted from Salt Lake City.

The child, who is being referred to as “Baby Torres,” was born on Dec. 20, 2020. He is Caucasian, and is described as 1 foot 7 inches tall and 8 pounds.

The suspect is Maria Ann Torres, 36, who is described as Caucasian, 5 feet 3 inches tall and 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos including a numeral “1” in a circle on her right forearm, the words “Floriberto” and “Ochoa” on her back, a butterfly on her left hand, a crow on her arm and the word “Ernie” on her wrist.

The relationship between Torres and the child is not clear at this time.

Torres is believed to be driving a red 2004 Volvo S80 with the Utah license plate F551PE.

If you have any information you are asked to call 801-451-4141 or simply dial 911.

For more information click here.