Amber Alert issued for boys, ages 6 and 8, missing from Carbon County, believed traveling with man, 33

CARBON COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An Amber Alert was issued early Friday morning for two boys believed to be traveling with Derek Michael Rowley.

The children — 8-year-old Manson Rowley and 6-year-old Arson Magnum — are reportedly missing from Price, in central Utah.

Rowley and the boys are believed to be traveling in a gold 2004 Chevrolet Silverado with Washington plate No. C66780T. The pickup is believed to be hauling a white fifth-wheel camp trailer with Washington plate No. 51311AE.

Rowley, 33, is 6 feet tall, with blond hair and blue eyes. He has a tattoo on the left side of his neck of a crown, according to the alert. He has a tattoo on his right hand of a skull. He has additional tattoos on his left arm.

Rowley may be traveling from Utah to Washington state, the alert says.

Manson, the older boy, stands 3 feet 11 inches and weighs about 50 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes. Arson, age 6, is 3 feet 5 inches tall and also has blond hair and blue eyes. Both children are believed to be wearing pajamas.

The relationship between the boys and the suspect was not specified.

Anyone who spots the vehicle or has information on the whereabouts of Rowley or the children is asked to call Price Communications at 435-637-0890 or just dial 911.