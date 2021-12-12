Amber Alert issued for four girls abducted in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, DEC. 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An Amber Alert notification issued by the South Jordan Police Department early Sunday morning is asking for the public’s help locating four children abducted Saturday about 11 a.m.

According to the notification, the suspect is Allison Brimhall, 39. She is believed to be driving a white Toyota Tacoma along with the four children. She is described as five feet four inches tall, weighs 110 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Her relationship to the children has yet to be released.

Police say the first child abduction victim is Hazelle Brimhall, age 12. She is described as four feet eleven inches tall, weighing 80 pounds, with blond hair and brown eyes.

The second child victim is identified by South Jordan Police as Berlynn Brimhall, age 11. She is four feet five inches tall and weighs about 65 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

The third child abduction victim is Autumn Brimhall, age nine. Police say she has brown hair and brown eyes, is four feet tall and weighs about 55 pounds.

The fourth child abduction victim is identified as Adelyne Brimhall. Police say she is nine years old, is four feet tall and weighs 55 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Details surrounding the alleged abductions have yet to be made public. Anyone with information, in the case is asked call police at 801-840-4000, or dial 911.