Amber Alert issued for Idaho boy believed to believed in danger, possibly taken by non-custodial mother

RATHDRUM, Idaho, June 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Idaho State Police on Thursday issued an Amber Alert for a 6-year-old boy missing from Rathrum, Idaho, since Sunday morning.

The child, Leo Isador Hiibel-Cloutier, was last seen at about 8 a.m. at a Super One Foods grocery store in Rathdrum, which is in the northern part of the state. He is believed to be in danger, police say.

Leo is believed to be with his non-custodial mother, 35-year-old Mimi Charmayne Hiibel. They may be traveling with a 16-year-old male.

Leo has black hair and brown eyes. He is about 4 feet tall and weighs about 70 pounds. He was last known to be wearing a white T shirt, black corduroy pants, black sneakers and a camouflage hooded jacket.

Mimi Hiibel may be headed to Nevada or Oklahoma, police say. A vehicle she was previously thought to be traveling in has been located.

Mimi Hiibel is white with brown hair and green eyes. She stands 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 145 pounds. She has the letter “J” tattooed on the back of her left hand, near her thumb.

Anyone with information on Mimi Hiibel or Leo Hiibel-Cloutier is asked to call police at 208-687-0711 or 911.