Amber Alert issued for infant boy missing from Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Nov. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An Amber Alert has been issued for an infant boy missing from Cedar City and a suspect identified as Emily Luciano.

The child is 5-month-old Peyton Caraballo-Winston. He was last seen Friday in Cedar City, according to information from Alert.utah.gov.

Luciano, 31 and unrelated to the victim, is believed to be driving a black 2016 Toyota Camry with Utah licence plate number F299SF.

Luciano is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes, and is believed to be of Asian or Pacific Islander descent. As of 5 a.m., no photo was available.

Peyton has blond hair and blue eyes, and is believed to be 21 inches tall and to weight 16 pounds. There is no information regarding what he was wearing.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Cedar City Police Department, at 435-586-9445.