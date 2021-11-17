Amber Alert issued for missing Colorado girl

WESTMINSTER, Colorado, Nov. 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old girl missing from Westminster, Colorado.

Westminster Police were alerted that Lilly Ingalsbe was missing at 5:26 p.m. Tuesday, said a Facebook post. Lilly’s mother reported her daughter left the house at 107th and Newcombe Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and told her she was going to Countryside Park.

“Lilly has not been seen since,” the post said.

Lilly is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and 111 pounds with auburn hair. She was last seen wearing a red fleece button-up outfit, black rimmed glasses and an orange backpack.

Anyone who sees Lilly is asked to call Westminster Police Department at 303-658-4360.