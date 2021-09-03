Update: Amber Alert canceled, missing Salt Lake City infant and mother located

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An Amber Alert was issued for an infant missing out of Salt Lake City late Friday afternoon, however, the alert has since been canceled.

Salt lake City Police Department tweeted at 5:57 p.m.:

“AMBER ALERT UPDATE: Madison Felts and her child have been located by Salt Lake City Police. The child is safe and our investigation is continuing. We want to thank the community for their help. Our patrol officers are the ones who saw and stopped Madison.”

