Amber Alert issued for missing Wyoming 6-year-old

WYOMING, Utah, Jan. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 6-year-old out of Wyoming.

Savonne M. Jorgenson was last seen at 11 p.m. on Jan. 4 in her bed on the Wind River Reservation, said a news release from Wyoming Highway Patrol. She lives with her aunt and uncle.

“Her bedroom window was open, and her clothing was missing,” the news release said. “She is possibly wearing a gray shirt with yellow sleeves and pink tights.”

She is 3 feet 5 inches inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

“There is no known vehicle description and no further information at this time,” the news release said.

If you have any information on this Amber Alert, please call 911 or 307-777-4321.