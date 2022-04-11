Amber Alert issued for Riverton teen, 7-year-old sister canceled

RIVERTON, Utah, April 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An Amber Alert issued for two Riverton sisters has been canceled after they were located by police in Salt Lake City’s Liberty Park.

Word of the Amber Alert’s cancelation was posted on Twitter by the Department of Public Safety Tweet at 8:56 p.m.

The siblings, ages 14 and 7, had last been seen around 4 p.m. Sunday when the 14-year-old took her guardian’s car and drove off with the younger sister, according to a Riverton Police Department news release.

It was believed the pair may have been headed to Idaho where one of the girl’s biological father lives.

Both girls were were seen in the company of SLCPD officers at Liberty Park a short while ago.

How police learned the sisters were at the park has yet to revealed.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.