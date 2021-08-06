Amber Alert issued in West Jordan child abduction

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An Amber Alert notification has been issued out of West Jordan Friday morning.

According to the West Jordan PD, the suspect in the case is identified as Yorba Linda Vargas, 34.

Vargas is described as Hispanic.

She is five-feet, five inches tall and weighs 160 lbs.

She has black hair and brown eyes.

There was no description of what she might be wearing.

The child victim is identified by police as Nora Nelson.

She was last seen wearing a white onesie with animal prints.

She, too, has black hair and brown eyes.

Nora is two feet five inches tall and weighs about 37 pounds.

The abduction happened in West Jordan at 8:37 p.m. Thursday, police said, but no other information was provided in the original Amber Alert.

Police told local media Vargas took the child during an unsupervised visit when she put the infant in her car and drove off.

Vargas had reportedly made comments leading police to believe the infant may be in danger.

Yorba Linda Vargas is believed to be driving a white 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee with license plate F960 WA.

If you have any information, please call police at 801-840-4000, or simply dial 911.Amber Alert.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information is made available.