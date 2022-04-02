Ambulance with patient onboard collides with car in Taylorsville accident

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, April 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A passenger car and an ambulance with a patient onboard collided in Taylorsville Friday night, disabling both vehicles.

But the patient was not re-injured nor were any of the four-member Unified Fire Authoritiy ambulance crew hurt, said Sgt. Amanda Marriott, Taylorsville Police Department spokeswoman. “It wasn’t as bad as it sounded on the radio,” she said. “Which is always a blessing.”

But both the ambulance and the other vehicle had to be towed, she said. Two additional ambulances were called to the scene to finish the run of the first ambulance and to transport the driver of the car, both to the Intermountain Medical Center.

The male driver suffered a possible broken arm and his silver Mazda 3 was likely totaled in the 8 p.m. mishap, Marriott said. “It did not fare as well as the ambulance.”

The sergeant could not confirm if the ambulance was in a high-speed, lights-and-siren transport at the time of the impact at the intersection of 5400 South and Redwood Road. “Some witnesses said yes, but that’s still part of the ongoing investigation.”

Eastbound traffic on 5400 South was blocked for two hours as the scene was cleared as was northbound traffic on Redwood Road.