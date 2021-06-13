American Fork Fire & Rescue saves appreciative 4-legged resident

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, June 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The first time an American Fork puppy met firefighter Scott Willmore, it didn’t get a good look at him.

“Station 51 responded for a puppy with his head stuck inside a spare tire,” says a Facebook post from American Fork Fire & Rescue. “Puppy and mom were very distressed.”

The crew at Station 51 quickly jumped into action, the post says. The agency also shared a jubilant “after photo” that speaks for itself.

“Firefighter Willmore was able to free the puppy’s head,” says the post, accompanied by a photo of a smiling Willmore, his hands being sniffed and licked by the liberated pup.

“The puppy was unharmed and also found a new best friend at the same time.”